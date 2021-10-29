In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 29 October 2021 3:31 pm / 0 comments

Malaysia’s Budget 2022 (Bajet 2022) will be tabled by finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in parliament at 4pm today. As with previous editions, we will be monitoring the finance minister’s speech for any automotive- and transport-related matters.

It was previously said that initiatives to strengthen the local electric vehicle (EV) industry and green technology ecosystems are to be announced in Budget 2022, in line with the low carbon mobility objectives and green mobility agenda outlined in the recently-revealed 12th Malaysian Plan (RMK-12). Will there be incentives and carrots for EV makers and us consumers?

We’ll also be on the look out for public transport and infrastructure news. Live updates will be posted here, so stay tuned.

Child seat purchase subsidy

50% subsidy up to RM150.

RM30 million allocation to benefit 188,000 people in the B40 category.

Free road tax (Lesen Kenderaan Motor) for OKU

SST exemption extended till June 30, 2022

Same terms: 50% sales tax exemption for CBU imports, 100% for CKD locally assembled passenger cars, MPVs and SUVs

Tenang insurance voucher for B40

Under Program Baucar Perlindungan Tenang, B40 category receives RM50 voucher for the purchase of life and PA insurance. For next year, this is increased to RM75.

Voucher can be used to buy comprehensive insurance for motorcycles below 150cc, from January 1, 2022.

Public transport

RM80 million allocation for the Dana Bantuan Sementara Bas Henti-henti to benefit stage bus drivers.

RM115 million allocation for unlimited bus and rail travel pass, RM50 per month My50 pass for Klang Valley commuters.

Subsidy for operations costs of less economic train services in rural areas.

Continuation of the Pas MyRail5 initiative for students.

Tax and duty exemptions for EVs

To support the local EV industry, government proposes full exemption for import duty, excise duty and sales tax for EVs.

100% road tax exemption for EVs.

Individual income tax exemption up to RM2,500 for the purchase, installation, rental, lease and subscription for EV charging.