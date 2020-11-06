In Cars, Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 6 November 2020 2:17 pm / 1 comment

The Malaysian Budget 2021 (Belanjawan 2021) will be tabled by finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in parliament at 4.00 pm today. As usual, we will be monitoring the speech for any automotive- and transport-related matters – will there be any further aid on these fronts going into next year? We will be posting live updates on any announcements made on these here, so be sure to tune in later.