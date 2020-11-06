The Malaysian Budget 2021 (Belanjawan 2021) will be tabled by finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in parliament at 4.00 pm today. As usual, we will be monitoring the speech for any automotive- and transport-related matters – will there be any further aid on these fronts going into next year? We will be posting live updates on any announcements made on these here, so be sure to tune in later.
my trusted source says yes, the sales tax exemption will carry on next year. extra incentives may come with the extension as well. say yeah!