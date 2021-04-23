In Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 April 2021 5:53 pm / 0 comments

Property developer Malton has opened a one-way, 300 metre-long flyover that connects the Bukit Jalil City development to Puchong via the Bukit Jalil Highway, it said in a statement. Construction of the flyover began in 2018, and has now been completed six months ahead of schedule, it said.

The flyover links Jalan 13/155C within the Bukit Jalil City development to the highway, and will relieve 25% of peak hour traffic coming from the Bukit Jalil Highway to provide easier passage for its 11,000 daily users once the Bukit Jalil City development is fully completed, the developer added.

In addition to the new flyover, the broader Bukit Jalil City masterplan includes the widening of selected roads to six lanes, new U-turns, an underpass as well as tunnel access to the basement car park of the upcoming Pavilion Bukit Jalil shopping centre, according to the statement.

The Pavilion Bukit Jalil complex is set for opening in the fourth quarter of 2021, and pedestrian connectivity between the mall and surrounding areas will consist of four pedestrian link bridges that will link to the Bukit Jalil Recreational Park and to the business centre across the Bukit Jalil Highway.