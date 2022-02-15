In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 February 2022 4:06 pm / 1 comment

Updated for this year in the Malaysia middleweight motorcycle market is the 2022 Honda CB500R sportsbike and Honda CB500X adventure-tourer, priced at RM34,499 and RM36,099, respectively. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.

Pricing for the CB500R and CB500X remains unchanged from 2019, while the CB500F is missing from this year’s middleweight lineup from Boon Siew Honda. IN line with the European market Honda CB-series released in Europe in September 2021, biggest performance upgrade for the CB500R and CB500X is Showa Separate Function-Big Piston (SSF-BP) upside-down forks, measuring 41 mm in diameter and adjustable for preload, while the rear monoshock has five-stage preload adjustment.

Braking sees a similar upgrade, with dual 296 mm diameter brake discs replacing the single disc of the 2019 model. For the CB500R, dual radial-mount Nissin two-piston front brake callipers are used, while the CB500X gets Nissin axial-mount brake callipers and two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

No changes in the engine room, a Euro 5 compliant, two-cylinder, eight-valve, 471 cc liquid-cooled mill producing 49.75 hp at 8,500 rpm and 44.7 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm powering both the CB500R and CB500X. Power goes through a slip and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive while weight has been reduced slightly in the new radiator, saving 92 grams over previous.

With weight claimed to be 192 kg for the CB500R and 199 kg for the CB500X, a new swingarm, lighter and with more lateral flex, improves handling. There is also a slight difference in fuel capacities, the CB500R carrying 17.1 liters in the tank while the CB500X gets slightly more at 17.5 liters while seat height is set at 785 mm for the CB500R and 830 mm for the CB500X.

22YM HONDA CB500X 22YM HONDA CB500X 22YM HONDA CBR500R

The CB500X comes with 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, wearing 110/80 and 160/60 R-rated tyres. Meanwhile the CB500R gets 17-inch wheels, shod in 120/70 and 160/60 ZR-rated rubber.

There are three colours available for the 2022 Honda CB500X in Malaysia – Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Organic Green – while the CB500R has only one colour option – Grand Prix Red. LED lighting is used throughout on the Honda CB500 bikes.

