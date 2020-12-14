In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 December 2020 11:36 am / 0 comments

For the coming year, Boon Siew Honda has updated its middleweight adventure-tourer, the 2021 Honda CB500X, priced at RM36,099 before road tax, insurance and registration, unchanged from 2019. New for 2021 are three new colour choices – Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Grand Prix Red and Pearl Metalloid White, matched with the sub-frame painted red with styling in the manner of the CRF1000L Africa Twin.

Mechanically unchanged in the engine room, the CB500X gets power from a liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin which puts out 49.75 hp at 8,500 rom and 44.7 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch gets power to the rear wheel via chain final drive.

The CB500X rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, shod in 110/80 and 160/60 tyres respectively. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs at either end, the front being a 310 mm diameter disc while the back uses a 240 mm disc, with two-channel ABS as standard.

Suspension is with 41 mm diameter telescopic forks, adjustable for preload while the back end of the CB500X is held up with a Prolink monoshock with 5-step preload adjustment. Fuel is carried in a 17.5-litre tank and weight is listed as 196 kg wet with seat height set at 830 mm.

The 2021 Honda CB500X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Stock availability for the CB500X at Honda Big Wing dealers in Malaysia is immediate.