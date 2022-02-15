In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Anthony Lim / 15 February 2022 11:35 am / 6 comments

With a reach of around 100 million viewers, the Super Bowl is very much a high-profile event, and the occasion is a chance for companies to use commercials to catch eyeballs. Automakers are among the lot using the space to vye for attention, and there’s usually a slew of cleverly crafted, big budget car ads. This year is no exception, but one automaker opted for simplicity in what was its first-ever outing for the big game.

Where the likes of BMW went the Greek mythology route, complete with Arnold Schwarzenegger, for its iX, Swedish automaker Polestar got straight to the point with its “No Compromises” video. The 30-second ad simply featured panning shots of its Polestar 2 EV from various angles and a series of short lines, thematically centred around the word ‘No’.

From the ‘No epic voice overs’ and ‘No punchlines’ at the start of the video, the clip proceeds to take a dig at competitors such as Volkswagen and Tesla, with the nod towards Dieselgate and conquering Mars about as subtle as hiding an elephant behind a palm tree. Other choice terms includes in the messaging are greenwashing, hidden agenda and empty promises.

There’s no obscurity in the communication or hiding of the intent, and this is reflected in Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath’s pre-Super Bowl statement. “The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad,” he said.

Well played, Polestar. Of course, now that you’ve got them Tesla fanboys all rabid, expect them to come after you.