With a reach of around 100 million viewers, the Super Bowl is very much a high-profile event, and the occasion is a chance for companies to use commercials to catch eyeballs. Automakers are among the lot using the space to vye for attention, and there’s usually a slew of cleverly crafted, big budget car ads. This year is no exception, but one automaker opted for simplicity in what was its first-ever outing for the big game.
Where the likes of BMW went the Greek mythology route, complete with Arnold Schwarzenegger, for its iX, Swedish automaker Polestar got straight to the point with its “No Compromises” video. The 30-second ad simply featured panning shots of its Polestar 2 EV from various angles and a series of short lines, thematically centred around the word ‘No’.
From the ‘No epic voice overs’ and ‘No punchlines’ at the start of the video, the clip proceeds to take a dig at competitors such as Volkswagen and Tesla, with the nod towards Dieselgate and conquering Mars about as subtle as hiding an elephant behind a palm tree. Other choice terms includes in the messaging are greenwashing, hidden agenda and empty promises.
There’s no obscurity in the communication or hiding of the intent, and this is reflected in Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath’s pre-Super Bowl statement. “The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad,” he said.
Well played, Polestar. Of course, now that you’ve got them Tesla fanboys all rabid, expect them to come after you.
Comments
Tesla has almost nothing to do with Mars though, that’s SpaceX. Just because they share a CEO does not mean it’s Tesla prerogative as well.
Then why SpaceX shot a Tesla into space? They don’t have any other junk (whoops!) lying around to test their rockets? Perhaps if Elon had focus more on Tesla than on SpaceX, there would be ‘No compromises, no empty promises, no shortcuts, no Elon blah blah blah, no settling by disgruntled buyers, basically no nonsense’ with Tesla deliveries and quality.
and.. the most unintelligent answer goes to.. ^ the dig IS on its ceo constantly roasting up his stocks
Polestar’s competitors:
No CCP money
Someone should dig into tethergate, sending non-production car for test to get higher scores, 3-seats Rolls Royce ripoff, Merrie 300 and their very own Battery Energy Control Module Reset problem and ridiculously low range EV.
I was betting on the Chiefs at this Superbowl but Mahomes just simply disappointing. He weren’t himself throughout the whole season! Or has he just lost it??