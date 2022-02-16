In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 16 February 2022 1:36 pm / 0 comments

The world is moving towards clean energy. In an effort to educate the younger generation, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and Petrosains have teamed up to launch the Virtual STEM Series, a two-part programme aimed at inspiring secondary and tertiary level students to proactively think about responsible energy planning towards sustainable and safer living.

The series, which officially kicked off on February 15, starts with “The Vision of an Electric Future” programme. Here, experts will give talks on the vision of an electric future, covering subjects that touch on future technology, efforts in combating climate change, and sustainable living.

More expert sharing sessions will follow in the second part of the series – Sustainable Mobility for Tomorrow. Of course, no programme is complete without a little contest. Participants will then compete in the Petrosains e-Design Thinking Process, where they are required to produce a tangible prototype and pitch their concepts in the Ideas Presentation Challenge.

They will be judged on several metrics, namely Problem Understanding, Clarity of the Proposed Solution, Validation of the Proposed Solution with Users, Validation of the Proposed Solution, and Lean Prototype and Storytelling. By the way, our very own Hafriz Shah will be among the judges for this contest.

There are about 100 participants from the secondary level and 50 participants from tertiary level. Three group winners will be announced for the secondary category, while five group winners will be selected among the latter. Each winner will receive a plaque and a digital cert. What’s more, tertiary level winners will also earn a six-month internship spot with MBM!

MBM CEO and president, Sagree Sardien said: “In a rapidly evolving world, a sustainable future must be envisioned and ensured via responsible energy planning and development globally. The need for sustainable technological advanced are now more revolutionary than ever. It will shape the course of our lives well into the future.” The event concludes March 4.