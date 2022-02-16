In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 16 February 2022 5:19 pm / 2 comments

Proton has presented eight X50 SUVs to the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) for use as official vehicles. The vehicles, all 1.5T Executive variants, were presented to the council on February 8 at the MBSJ Engineering Workshop in Subang Jaya.

The cars, which will be used by MBSJ for official duties, were handed over by Proton’s corporate sales director Fazli Hisham Shukor to Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Johary Anuar. Also present at the brief handover ceremony were Mohd Zulkurnain Che Ali, the deputy mayor and MBSJ deputy secretary Rosli Muhammad Yunus.

The X50 Executive is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine capable of delivering 150 PS at 5,500 rpm and 226 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, and the mill is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Launched in September 2020, the X50 is priced from RM79,200 for the Standard to RM103,300 for the Flagship. The 1.5T Executive sits above the Standard model, and goes for RM84,800.