In Formula 1, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2022 1:41 pm / 3 comments

Netflix has confirmed that season four of its popular Formula 1: Drive To Survive series will be released on March 11, 2022, with all episodes set to drop just a few days before the start of the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

Following the success of the first three seasons, the fourth season will once again take viewers behind the scenes of what goes on during an F1 season, both on- and off-track. After a drama-filled 2021 season that concluded at a gripping Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it’s safe to say that camera crews embedded with teams had plenty of material to work with.

The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will undoubtedly be the hallmark of the latest season, although Verstappen himself won’t be appearing in it after criticising the way the show portrays drivers. It’s also unknown if Hamilton was onboard with giving the Netflix crew full access throughout the season.

Nonetheless, there were other memorable moments last year, including McLaren securing a one-two finish at the Italian Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon’s first win at the Hungarian Grand Prix and Sergio Perez taking the chequered flag at an eventful Azerbaijan Grand Prix.