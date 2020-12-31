In Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 31 December 2020 9:46 am / 2 comments

The 2021 New Year Honours list has been announced, which will see Lewis Hamilton be awarded a knighthood by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second. According to Autocar UK, the Formula 1 racing driver and Mercedes-AMG F1’s leading man will be made a Knight Bachelor for services to motorsports by being the most successful F1 driver in history.

That shouldn’t be much of a surprise given the Briton’s dominant season, which saw him break Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins – he currently has 95 wins – as well as equalling the German in terms of the number of drivers’ championships.

Hamilton has been made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2008 after winning his first championship title in 2008. However, he has previously been overlooked for a knighthood due to his tax exile, with many pushing for the title to be awarded. As a workaround, British prime minister Boris Johnson added Hamilton’s name to the “Diplomatic and Overseas List” of recipients to avoid any controversy.

Aside from his work on track, the citation also noted Hamilton’s charitable and philanthropic work both in the United Kingdom and overseas. These include causes to improve equality within motorsport, supporting disadvantaged young people, conservation causes and various charities.

With his new title, it’s now Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton, and he joins the likes of Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart and Jack Brabham as racing drivers that have received a knighthood. Other recipients within F1 include Frank Williams and Patrick Head for their work at Williams.