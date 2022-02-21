In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 February 2022 1:20 pm / 1 comment

Scheduled for February 24, the 2022 Modenas Karisma 125 S scooter is set for its Malaysian launch. Seen in a teaser video on social media, the Karisma 125 S gets up-to-date with some changes in the equipment specification.

Although seen only in a brief glimpse of the front view, it can be seen the Karisma 125 S gets Led lighting with DRLs. From the video, Malaysian scooter fans can expect new colours and graphics, as well as a front wheel disc brake.

The current model Karisma 125 has been in the market since 2016 and the upcoming launch is considered necessary to ensure this scooter model remains relevant and competitive. While the previous generation used the Kymco Ace 9 as its basis, it is not known which scooter model the updated Karisma will be based upon.

Power for the current Karisma 125 – priced at RM5,278 – comes from a 124.6 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder fed by carburettor. Wheel sizing is 14-inches, with a front hydraulic brake disc and rear mechanical drum, with an analogue instrument panel and 4.6-liters of fuel in the tank.

While details on the upcoming Karisma 125 S are scant, it is hoped among the updates will include EFI for the engine, along with ABS braking and digital instrumentation. As for engine capacity, it is known Modenas prefers the Karisma remain as a 125 cc scooter as opposed to upgrading the engine to 150 cc, leaving it in the budget scooter segment versus competing in the more upmarket 150 cc scooter category.