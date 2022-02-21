In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 February 2022 11:07 am / 16 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Voxy has been launched in Indonesia, just over a month after the MPV first made its debut in Japan alongside its sibling, the Noah. Toyota Astra Motor is offering the fully-imported Voxy in just one variant – the 2.0 CVT – which is priced at 558.2 million rupiah (RM162,987), making it the third most expensive MPV in line-up after the Vellfire and Alphard that start at over a billion rupiah.

The latest Voxy is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), specifically the GA-C version of the platform, which allows for body structure that promotes more interior space. While the wheelbase remains the same at 2,850 mm, the vehicle’s width (1,730 mm) and height (1,855 mm) have been slightly increased from before.

As the sportier sibling to the Noah, the Voxy boasts a sportier design that features slim LED daytime running lights that sit above the primary LED headlamps. The latter is integrated into the large lower grille that has vertical slats in the middle and wavy inserts at the sides.

The boxy profile is shared between both models, as are the black D-pillars for the “floating roof” look and top spoiler, but at the rear, the Voxy gets its own taillight design with a silver-accented bar linking both clusters. The interiors of the MPV duo are identical, with the Indonesian-spec Voxy receiving a dark colour scheme and seven seats spread across three rows.

In terms of equipment, the sole 2.0 CVT variant comes with powered and heated side mirrors, powered sliding doors with hands-free access, a powered tailgate, fabric upholstery, leather trimmings, a seven-inch multi-info display, a head-up display, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 11.6-inch ceiling mounted entertainment screen in the second row, a wireless phone charger and dual-zone climate control with rear ceiling vents.

As for safety and driver assistance, there’s an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, a panoramic view monitor, the usual passive systems, ISOFIX chid seat anchors, seven airbags as well as the Toyota Safety Sense suite. The last bit includes things like Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Tracing Assist (active lane keeping), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (active cruise control), Automatic High Beam, a blind spot monitor and Parking Support Brake.

Like some other Toyota models sold in Indonesia, the Voxy also comes with the T Intouch telematics system, which provides owners with features like vehicle location, geofencing, stolen vehicle tracking, vehicle status updates, maintenance reminders, road assistance, support services and trip driving updates.

Under the bonnet, the Voxy is powered by a M20A-FKS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 170 PS at 6,600 rpm and 202 Nm of torque at 4,900 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a CVT, with the wheel setup being 17-inch units paired with 205/55 profile tyres.

Buyers will have four body colour options to choose from, including White Pearl, Glitter Black, Sparkling Black Pearl and Metal Stream. The Voxy competes against the Nissan Serena, which is available in Indonesia in two variants – X-Grade and Highway Star – priced at 465.15 million rupiah and 515 million rupiah (RM135,969 and RM150,541) respectively.