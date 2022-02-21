In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 21 February 2022 9:40 am / 1 comment

This is it, our first proper look at the all-new Volkswagen Amarok. Slated to be launched sometime this year, this set of sketch images show the pick-up truck in its near-production form, so expect the real thing to look almost as bold.

The third-generation Amarok was developed by the automaker’s Australian and European teams, with production set to take place in Silverton, South Africa. It will have a lot in common with the new Ford Ranger T6 (a VW-Ford joint-venture), likely sharing the same breadth of powertrains and drivetrains.

Customers will also be happy to know that the V6 turbodiesel engine will continue to be offered, so there’s ample performance to go with the beefier styling. Company design chief Albert-Johann Kirzinger said: “We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a charismatic Amarok signature that is also found with very large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok.”

“The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box once again gives the Amarok’s body dynamic, aerodynamic and very strong proportions,” he added. In terms of dimensions, its overall length is up 100 mm to around 5.35 metres, and the body will be even wider than the outgoing model. This makes the cabin slightly more spacious, and a wooden pallet fits within the cargo bed.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles paid particular attention to making the Amarok a more premium offering. It dialed in on creature comforts and operating concepts, as well as connectivity and interior ambience. There’s also a whole new suite of advanced driving assist systems, plus greater ground clearance and further off-road capabilities.

The Amarok has been in production since 2010, and over 815,000 units of the pick-up have been sold globally. It remains as the only model in its class to be offered with a V6 turbodiesel in the southern hemisphere, but that could change soon when the new Ranger goes to market.