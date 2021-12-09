In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 9 December 2021 11:27 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has officially revealed that it will be unveiling the next-generation Amarok next year. The new pick-up truck was developed by the automaker’s Australian and European teams, with production set to take place in Silverton, South Africa.

Now, the third-generation model will have a lot in common with the new Ford Ranger T6 (a VW-Ford joint-venture), likely sharing the same breadth of powertrains and drivetrains. Company board member, Dr Lars Krause said the new Amarok “makes possible what in many places appears impossible at first sight: it makes things easier for its users by assisting them in their work and everyday lives.” Sounds exactly like the way Ford describes the Ranger, honestly.

The Amarok will have a completely new look inside out, and boasts significantly more advanced driver assist systems. It’s level of connectivity features will also impress customers, Krause said, adding that it will “feature innovations that have not been seen before in this segment.”

In terms of design, VW Commercial Vehicles chief designer, Albert-Johann Kirzinger said “we’ve given the strength and power of the new Amarok an unambiguous expression – with clear Volkswagen DNA, inside and out. The striking front, and above all the defining X design clearly distinguish the new Amarok and emphasise its claim to be leading the way.”

From the sketch, we can see the pick-up’s prominent bonnet lines and flared fenders, whereas the headlights are connected by a long continuous strip of LED. This is similar to what VW has done with the Arteon facelift, only this time it’s positioned above the badge and remain unbroken in the middle.

The sketch is careful to omit features like the Ranger’s rear box step, but what’s clearly present is the huge portrait-style infotainment system with piano-style toggle switches. The top model also looks to get a short-throw electronic gear shifter, electronic parking brake switch, fly-by-wire 4WD rotary switcher, Ranger-styled centre air vents, and fully digital instrumentation. A powered sunroof is also shown here.

Not much else is known, but expect more details to be revealed soon. The Amarok has been in production since 2010, and over 800,000 units of the pick-up have been sold globally. It remains as the only model in its class to be offered with a V6 turbodiesel in the southern hemisphere, but that could change soon when the new Ranger goes to market.