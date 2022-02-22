In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 February 2022 12:44 pm / 3 comments

In May last year, Auto Bavaria introduced the G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e with M Performance parts, in a limited edition run of 30 units. These were apparently snapped up within a week of their introduction, and given that response, it’s no surprise to find the BMW dealership offering an encore by releasing a second batch of the same, this time limited to 22 units.

As it was previously, the SAV features a number of black-out accessories to offer a sportier, bolder look, having been specially kitted out by the dealership. The add-on package consists of a gloss black front grille, carbon-fibre exterior mirror caps and a switch to 20-inch Style 748 M Star Spoke black alloy wheels in place of the dual-tone Style 740 M variant units found on the standard X5.

The price has gone up, with the vehicle now retailing at RM480,800 (without registration and road tax, and excluding insurance), complete with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme. This is a RM12k increase compared to the RM468,800 it was priced at for the first run. However, the dealership is offering a number of complimentary gifts worth RM22,000 with the purchase of the car, including a BMW brake pad/brake disc voucher, a BMW leather care set and a luxury suitcase.

The X5 variant continues on with a B58 3.0 litre straight-six engine and electric motor combination offering a combined output of 394 PS and 600 Nm. Paired with an ZF eight-speed sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive (with a rear differential lock), the 45e accomplishes the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and has a 235 km/h top speed.

Standard equipment on the variant includes adaptive LED headlamps, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, a BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system with a 14-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system as well as air suspension and a BMW Driving Assistant package.