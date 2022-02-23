In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 February 2022 5:59 pm / 0 comments

After inviting reservations, the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S150 now has a price for Malaysia, at RM10,000 and change. With a price point below RM11,000 excluding road tax, insurance and registration, the GSX-S150 compares favourably to its primary market competition in the naked sports arena, the Yamaha MT-15, retailing at RM11,889.

With both the GSX-S150 and its GSX-R150 sportsbike sibling locally assembled in Suzuki Malaysia’s Glenmarie facility, competition for the local 150 cc motorcycle market is expected to heat up. Other competition for Suzuki’s 150 cc bikes also include the Honda CBR150R, with a retail price of RM12,499.

The GSX-S150 is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine displacing 147.3 cc, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The GSX-S150 produces 19 hp at 10,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, with the engine fed by EFI.

Weighing in at 130 kg, the GSX-150 is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear 17-inch wheels. Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks and a monoshock at the back, with LCD instrument panel, LED lighting and 11-liter fuel tank.