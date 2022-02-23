In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 February 2022 6:00 pm / 0 comments

Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has announced another customised version of the Aston Martin DBX, which was launched in Malaysia in late 2020. Known as the The One Edition, the particular model is named after the distinctiveness of its specifications, essentially a one-of-a kind for our market.

For starters, it features a Concours Blue metallic silver blue exterior finish, the exact shade worn by the Aston Martin One-77 for its world debut. Following the announcement of the paint colour being removed from DBX’s colour palette globally, local distributor Wearnes decided to spec the example with the hue, making it the only DBX to be presented in the colour here.

Aside from the unique shade, The One Edition is also dressed in 23-inch satin black wheels, the largest and most imposing unit ever fitted on an Aston Martin. The fully-forged wheel, which adds to the visual presence of the SUV, is finished in satin black, enclosed within a contrast of a halo diamond-turned rim.

Additionally, the edition gets an exterior gloss black package as well as a sport exhaust upgrade, and inside, you’ll find a duotone environment consisting of Oxford Tan and Onyx Black leather, which provides the nod to things equestrian and associated fine saddlery.

No mechanical changes, which means the Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 continues on with its 550 PS and 700 Nm in the way of output. Paired with a Mercedes nine-speed 9G-Tronic auto tranmission, the DBX will do the 0-100 km/h dash in 4.5 seconds, while top speed is 291 km/h.

Pricing for the Aston Martin DBX starts from a base price of RM818,000, before options, taxes and on-the-road costs, and going the DBX The One Edition route raises the asking price to RM1,100,000, before duties and taxes are applied.