24 February 2022

The 2022 model year is the final one for the Acura ILX, which is the brand’s entry model. That place will be taken over by the Acura Integra, which debut in prototype form in November 2021.

The confirmation was given to Motor1 after rumours about the ILX’s discontinuation came from a YouTube video where Acura dealer staff discussed the model’s future vis-a-vis the upcoming Integra.

“The 2022 model year is the final model year for the ILX, in anticipation of the new Integra. The new Integra was developed from day one to deliver on the original lineage that began with Integra back in 1986. It is a continuation of that formula that brought so many first-time buyers into the Acura family and will be the new entry point to the brand,” Acura spokesman Chris Naughton told the website.

The ILX is pretty young, having been around since the 2013 model year. The latest iteration of the Honda Civic-based sedan, the 2019 car, is a sporty compact saloon with Acura’s latest design language, a 201 hp 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine and a dual-clutch eight speed automatic gearbox. It sits below the TLX.

Like the ILX, the 2023 Acura Integra is based on a Civic, but the latest 11th-generation that was launched here last month. Order books are set to open on March 10 in the US, but we’ve so far only seen the exterior of the four-door in virtually-production prototype form.

Under the new Integra’s hood is a high-output 1.5 litre VTEC turbo engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. Output is yet to be released, but a similar powertrain setup in the latest Honda Civic Si has 200 hp and 260 Nm of torque. An automatic option will be available for the Acura, but again, no details yet. It’s set to hit showrooms this year with sticker prices starting at around US$30,000 (RM126k).

Check out the pics of the ILX and new Integra below – which sporty Honda do you prefer?

