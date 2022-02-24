In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 February 2022 6:15 pm / 0 comments

Ahead of the 2022 Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) season scheduled to begin March 25, OneXOX BMW TKKR Racing Team has unveiled its race livery. Campaigning the BMW Motorrad S1000RR, BMW TKKR Racing will have 2019 ARRC ASB1000 champion Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and SIC Racing alumni Adam Norrodin in the saddle.

Built to World Superbike (WSBK) specification by Alpha Racing, a BMW Motorrad Motorsport official partner, the TKKR Racing S1000RR boasts of a host of upgrades to give both Azlan and Adam that competitive edge. The TKKR S1000RR uses the inline-four cylinder from BMW Motorrad as its basis, producing 207 hp at 13,500 rpm, along with with frame and swingarm.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport supplies its M Race calibration kit as part of the electronics package, bringing the bike into race trim. This allows for the installation of a MoTeC C125 dashboard and GPS antenna, five-button left handlebar switch pod, electronic SBK race throttle, rain light kit and fast shift sensor.

An Akrapovic 4-2-1 Racing Line exhaust is fitted, along with quick action fuel cap and foam cubes for the fuel tank as well as Samco Sport radiator hoses. Ohlins supplies its racing suspension setup for the TKKR Racing S1000RR with Nix 30 front fork, TTX GP monoshock and SD038 steering damper.

The stock four-piston radial-mount brake callipers are retained, matched with Duo Sinter brake pads and 320 x 6 mm diameter Evo racing brake discs. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the TKKR Racing wears Pirelli Diablo Slicks in 125/70 and 200/65 sizes, front and rear, respectively.

After a two-year hiatus, the ARRC resumes racing in earnest at Buriram, Thailand, starting with the first official test on March 22 to 23. After the first round in Thailand on March 25, action moves to Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on May 27 to 29.