In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 February 2022 9:16 am / 0 comments

Expanding on the colour options for its adventure-touring motorcycle range, the boys from Borgo Panigale have added the Iceberg White paint scheme to the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S (RM146,900 in Malaysia for the 2021 model). Available in Europe from March 2022, this gloss white livery joins the current Ducati Red and Aviator Grey paint schemes offered on the Multistrada V4S.

Also new for 2022 is the Minimum Preload update for the semi-electronic suspension on the Multistrada V4S. This setting allows the rider to reduce the height of the motorcycle, making it easier and safer to place feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

As for the onboard software, an update to the infotainment (Ducati Connect) and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) areas make it easier for the rider to access the necessary functions. Standard on the 2022 Multistrada V4S, the updates are available free of charge for current Multistrada V4S owners.

The software update campaign will begin in Europe and gradually roll out to other market regions. Multistrada V4S owners will be contacted through the MyDucati app and email, notifying them to obtain the update at the nearest Ducati service centre.

As for official 2022 Ducati Performance accessories for the Multistrada V4 (RM135,900 in Malaysia) and V4S, the rider now has a suspension lowering kit and aluminium cases available for purchase. The suspension lowering kit drops the height of the Multistrada V4 to 790 mm when combined with the low seat option.

The aluminium cases for the Multistrada V4, designed by Centro Stile Ducati in collaboration with Givi, comprising of aluminium side panniers and top case, will be available from April 2022. The panniers have a total capacity of 76 litres, while the top case has a 41 litre capacity with internal bags available as an option.