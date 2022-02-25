In BMW, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 25 February 2022 5:46 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia, with Millennium Welt has unveiled today the BMW i Charging facilities for plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles at Gamuda Gardens near Rawang, Selangor.

The charging facilities are open for public use, and will serve residents with electrified vehicles residing within and around the Gamuda Gardens township. The charging station at Gamuda Gardens is located in front of the entrance to the Sales Experience Gallery, accommodates up to two vehicles, and is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Featured here are two BMW i Wallbox chargers, each rated at 11 kW AC. For a vehicle such as the BMW iX photographed at the charging facility here, charging via the Type 2 connection will yield a full charge in seven hours and 15 minutes. In xDrive40 form, the BMW iX employ two electric motors with combined outputs of 326 PS and 630 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

“We are confident that the future of mobility in Malaysia is electric, and it is especially so as we continue to see a rise in uptake and interest for electrified BMW vehicles amongst our customers. The introduction of these new BMW i Charging facilities in Gamuda Gardens underlines our commitment, in tandem with BMW Group Malaysia, to provide electric vehicle owners across the country with an ownership experience that is the hallmark of BMW i,” said Millennium Welt managing director Bryan Wong.

Gamuda Land, developer of Gamuda Gardens intends to further expand on this collaboration for EV chargers with BMW Malaysia, said Millennium Welt. Most recently, Millennium Welt’s expansion has seen the launch of its fourth BMW dealership in Kuala Lumpur North, which is the dealer’s first in the Klang Valley following its other locations in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan; Batu Pahat, Johor and Kuantan, Pahang.