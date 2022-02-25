In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 February 2022 3:28 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced an additional day of operations for tomorrow, February 26. Selected branches will be open for all forms of inspection services from 8am to 5.30pm.

The branches are Wangsa Maju, Cheras and Taman Bukit Maluri (Kepong) in Kuala Lumpur; Shah Alam, Padang Jawa, Glenmarie, Petaling Jaya, Banting, Bangi and Pandan Mewah in Selangor; Mak Mandin in Penang; Gopeng in Perak; Seremban in Negeri Sembilan; and Johor Bahru and Pasir Gudang in Johor.

This extra hours announcement may be last minute, but as usual, all business with the inspection company must have prior appointments that can be made online at MyPuspakom – no walk-ins.

Meanwhile, Puspakom Senai in Johor – which was closed from February 14 for disinfection and sanitisation – is now back in operation, having reopened on February 20.