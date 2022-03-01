In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 March 2022 4:33 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by OtoDriver, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be assembled in Indonesia at the PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant located in Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java.

This is significant as it will mark the first time the Ioniq 5 is assembled outside of South Korea, specifically at Ulsan. Assembly of the electric vehicle (EV), which has the model code NE, is slated to begin this month with 1,000 units due this year, followed by an increase to 1,500 units in 2023.

A source told the publication that the figure will increase to 2,000 units in the third year and 2,500 units after that. The PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, with half of the output set to be exported to neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia. Besides the Ioniq 5, the Creta is also assembled at the facility.

Both HMMI and the sales company PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMID) are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hyundai Motor Company, replacing the previous locally-owned PT Hyundai Mobil Indonesia (distribution) and PT Hyundai Indonesia Motor (assembly; now renamed to PT Handal Indonesia Motor since November 2020).

The Ioniq 5 was revealed globally in February last year and is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is available with rear- (single motor) or all-wheel drive (dual motor), three battery capacities (58 kWh, 72.6 kWh, 77.4 kWh) and outputs ranging from 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW)/350 Nm to 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW)/605 Nm.