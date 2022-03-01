In International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 1 March 2022 6:11 pm / 1 comment

Toyota has halted production on all 28 production lines at 14 plants in Japan today due to a “system failure at a domestic supplier”, the manufacturer said in its statement.

Hino has paused output at its Koga and Hamura plants, and Daihatsu has also halted production at its Kyoto facility, according to Nikkei Asia. The supplier is Kojima Industries which supplies plastic parts to Toyota, and the output is expected to reduce output by “a few hundred vehicles,” according to the publication.

“It is true that we have been hit by some kind of cyberattack. We are still confirming the damage and we are hurrying to respond, with the top priority of resuming Toyota’s production system as soon as possible,” a source close to Kojima Industries told Nikkei Asia.

The company said yesterday that it is still investigating the origin of the cyberattack, the specific malware used and the damage caused, the publication wrote.

Many of the approximately 400 Tier 1 suppliers to Toyota are directly connected to the automaker’s just-in-time production control system, which is why the cyberattack at Kojima Industries have affected Toyota, said the publication. Toyota halted production to prevent longer-term damage, and prioritised inspection and recovery of the system, it added.