In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 March 2022 11:52 am / 0 comments

The works ministry says there will be no increase in toll fares for three major highways this year, with the postponement of the toll rate increase from 2021 continuing into 2022, The Star reports.

In April last year, the government had agreed to defer the scheduled increase in toll rates for three major highways, which are the Shah Alam Highway (Kesas), South Klang Valley Highway (SKVE) and East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2), for the year. The increase in toll rates were supposed to have begun on Jan 1, 2021.

“The government has decided to restructure the toll rates and this is to be negotiated with the highway concessionaires and must be finalised before 2023. Throughout the negotiation period, the gazetted toll rates are maintained and the postponement of the toll rate increase will be continued for 2022,” the ministry said in a written reply to a question in Parliament.

The ministry was responding to a question by Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong), who had asked if there were plans to implement the toll fare hike this year. It added that based on the concession agreement signed, should the government implement toll fares lower than the agreed rate or abolish toll collection, the government would have to pay compensation to the concessionaire.

Last year, the government also postponed the toll fare hike for 26 other highways, including the North South Highway (Plus), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the KL-Putrajaya Highway (MEX). Works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had said that the government would have to bear the compensation of RM2.25 billion for the year following the decision to maintain toll fares.