2 March 2022

Residential areas in Sarawak such as housing estates and condominiums may soon be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, said Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Sim Kui Hian.

The ministry for public health, housing and local government will start looking into the installation of these facilities to improve convenience for drivers of electric vehicles in the city, he told The Borneo Post.

“I will ask the ministry [of public health, housing and government] and the councils to start looking at infrastructure supporting the EVs. We want to see what are the things required between housing developers and councils so that we can facilitate the growth of the EV ecosystem,” the minister was quoted as saying at Regas Premium Auto Kuching, where a new 180 kW DC fast charger was installed.

The installation of the BMW i DC fast charger at Regas Premium Auto Kuching makes it one of just two DC fast charging facilities currently available in the state, coinciding with the arrival of the fully electric BMW iX in East Malaysia. The iX can support DC fast charging at up to 150 kW through a CCS2 connection, which BMW says will replenish the vehicle’s battery from 10-80% in about 31 minutes.

Housing estates and condominiums will need to have electric vehicle charging facilities if more people were to be encouraged to adopt electric vehicles, said Sim, who is also minister of public health, housing and local government of Sarawak.

The minister also commended BMW Group Malaysia and Regas Group for taking the initiative to set up a fast-charging facility in the state. At the same time, Sim also hoped that more automakers will work collaboratively in further developing the ecosystem for electromobility in Sarawak, The Borneo Post reported.

“The confidence shown by BMW Group Malaysia and Regas Group on the viability of electrifying the automotive industry here aligns with our goals for sustainable mobility as well, and we hope to see more automakers taking inspiration from this to also work collaboratively in bringing up the ecosystem for electromobility here in Sarawak,” he said.