In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2022 4:51 pm / 1 comment

2022 Honda RS150R, Radiate Grey Metallic

Updated for the Malaysia market is the 2022 Honda RS150R, now priced at RM8,299 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This is an increase of RM100 over the 2020 Honda RS150R price of RM8,199 while while the RS150R Repsol Edition, previously priced at RM8,499, is omitted.

New for 2022 are three colour options, Vivacity Red, Pearl Nightfall Blue and Radiate Grey Metallic with revised graphics. Also updated is the RS150R’s engine, which is now Euro 4 compliance.

Otherwise, there are no other changes to the RS150R, with power coming from the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill, fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi. Power is listed at 15.82 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, compared to the previous numbers of 15.3 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

2022 Honda RS150R, Vivacity Red (left), Pearl Nightfall Blue

Running gear for the RS150R is also unchanged with braking done with single hydraulic discs with the front disc measuring 296 mm and the rear 190 mm. Wheel sizing and tyres is 90/80-17 in front and 120/70-17 at the back while suspension is done with telescopic forks and preload-adjustable monoshock.

Small changes in the weight and seat height, now set at 119 kg and 786 mm, compared to 122 kg and 764 mm on the pre-facelift model. Fuel capacity is 4.5-litres and a monochrome LCD display in the cockpit shows all the necessary information.