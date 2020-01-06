In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 January 2020 10:52 am / 9 comments

Spotted in a Boon Siew Honda dealer earlier, the 2020 Honda RS150R supercub is officially released and pricing starts from RM8,199. There are four colour options for the RS150R with the base model, priced at a recommended showroom price of RM8,199, coming in Trico, Pearl Magellanic Black, Pearl Nightfall Blue while the Repsol Edition is priced at RM8,499 with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

It should be noted the pricing as displayed in the dealer showroom had the RS150R at RM9,300 while the Repsol Edition was tagged at RM9,500, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Previous recommended retail for the RS150R was RM7,999 for the standard and RM8,299 for the Repsol version.

Carrying a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 149.2 cc power plant with four-valves and DOHC, the RS150R puts out 15.6 PS at 9,000 rpm and 13.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

New on the 2020 RS150R are painted alloy wheels and digital monochrome LCD display. The tail unit has been redesigned with the translucent panels on either side of the tail light now omitted.

Braking on the RS150R is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear with the front disc measuring 296 mm and the rear 190 mm. Weight for the RS150R is claimed to be 122 kg, with seat height set at 764 mm.