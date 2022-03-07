In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 March 2022 4:20 pm / 0 comments

While news of the 2022 Aprilia SR GT 200 scooter entering the Malaysia market has been circulating for a while, it appears there is now some confirmation. An Aprilia dealer in Penang is inviting bookings for the SR GT 200 via a post on its social media page.

From information received the SR GT 200 is expected to arrive in June or July of this year for general sale. Initial pricing is said to be above RM21,000, with the SR GT 200’s on-the-road price estimated to be above RM23,000.

Looking at the specifications of the SR GT 200 during its launch at the EICMA show last year, power comes from a 174 cc single-cylinder engine. The SR GT 200 produces a claimed 17.4 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm going through a CVT gearbox now fitted with a larger clutch compared to previous visions.

Showa suspension is used on the SR GT 200, with a 33 mm Showa front fork with 122 mm of travel and twin shock absorbers at the back with five-position adjustable pre-load and 102 mm of travel. Rolling on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels shod with 110/80 front tyre and 130/70 rear tyre, the SR GT 200 comes with single hydraulic disc brakes with single-channel ABS.

The SR GT 200 weighs 148 kg fully fuelled and ready to go, with 9-litres of fuel carried in the tank. A 25-litre storage compartment is found under the seat while the seat height is set at 799 mm.