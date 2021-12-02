In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mick Chan / 2 December 2021 9:15 am / 0 comments

Aprilia enters the urban adventure scooter segment with the SR GT, which it unveiled for this year’s edition of the EICMA motorcycle trade show. The debut of the SR GT range brings the Noale-based motorcycle brand into the segment populated by the likes of the Honda ADV150 and fellow EICMA debutant the ADV350, as well as the Kymco DT X360.

Offering motive power for the SR GT range is a 125 cc single-cylinder engine producing 14.7 hp at 8,750 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm on the SR GT 125, while a new 174 cc single-cylinder engine outputs 17.4 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Transmission is via a CVT, which is fitted with a larger clutch compared to previous versions of the powertrain to better suit the engines, Aprilia says.

All models are equipped with the RISS (Regulator Inverter Start & Stop System) that uses a brushless electric motor mounted directly on the crankshaft in place of a traditional starter, offering advantages in a quieter start operation, less weight and better reliability, and lower fuel consumption, it added. This automatically switches off the engine one to five seconds after coming to a halt, depending on the engine’s current operating temperature, and throttle input restarts the engine.

SR GT 125 above, SR GT 200 below – click to enlarge

The backbone of the SR GT is a double cradle frame of steel tubing, and both SR GT 125 and SR GT 200 versions feature a 33 mm Showa front fork with 122 mm of travel – boasting 22% more travel than the closest competitor, says Aprilia – an a pair of Showa shocks at the rear with five-position adjustable pre-load, with 102 mm of travel, or 7% more than the closest competitor.

The SR GT 125 weighs 144 kg fully fuelled while the SR GT 200 weighs 148 kg by the same measure, and sports a 110/80 front tyre and 130/70 rear tyre on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels, respectively. Braking is handled by a 260 mm disc in front, petal-shaped for less weight and better heat dissipation, with a 220 mm disc at the rear (also petal-shaped on Sport variants).

Aprilia cites a minimum ground clearance figure of 175 mm for the SR GT, which it says is a segment-first for the traditional compact scooter segment. Paired with lightly knobbly treaded tyres, this equips the SR GT for the uneven surfaces typical of urban environments, it says.

SR GT 200

A nine-litre fuel tank offers a range of up to 350 km, while a 25-litre underseat compartment accomodates one full-face helmet. A host of accessories can be added for the SR GT, including a 33-litre aluminium top case for added capacity, says Aprilia.

Electronics on the SR GT range of scooters are comprised of an LCD display, which can be optioned with the Aprilia Mia connectivity pack; this enables smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, and the display will show notifications of incoming phone calls and messages. This also offers call management through the right-hand-side control pod, while voice commands can be used for making calls or playing music.

Aprilia SR GT 125

Aprilia SR GT 200