24 November 2021

The Honda ADV350 joins the Japanese manufacturer’s line-up of adventure-styled scooters, which is currently comprised of the DCT gearbox-equipped 745 cc X-ADV, and the ADV150.

Motive power for the ADV350 comes from a 330 cc Enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) single-cylinder SOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled engine producing 28.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 31.9 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, transmitted through a CVT and v-belt final drive. This is the powertrain that features in the Forza 350 urban scooter.

The engine is Euro 5-compliant, and at its rated fuel consumption of 30 km per litre, its fuel tank capacity of 11.7 litres yields a range of over 340 km, says Honda. An oil jet cools the piston to aid combustion performance, while a scavenger pump decreases pumping losses and internal rotational friction. A balancer shaft is also present to reduce vibration.

Engine output is managed by the Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control), which is rider-switchable from a toggle on the left handlebar pod.

The ADV350 measures 2,200 mm long, 895 mm wide and 1,430 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,520 mm. Kerb weight is a claimed 186 kg, while seat height is 795 mm and ground clearance is 140 mm.

Suspension for the ADV350 is by a 37 mm upside-down fork with motorcycle-style top and bottom yokes for added rigidity in front, and dual remote reservoir shocks with dual-rate springs at the rear. Its 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels are shod in 120/70 front and 140/70 block-pattern tubeless tyres.

Brakes feature dual-channel ABS, with a 256 mm single disc in front and a 240 mm disc at the back, and incorporates the emergency stop signal function for added safety.

Meanwhile, the ADV350 has 48 litres of underseat capacity, or room for two full-face helmets, says Honda; the X-ADV and the ADV150 accommodate one helmet each under their respective seats.

Further conveniences in the ADV350 specification include a glovebox with USB charger, Smart Key operation, a two-position height-adjustable windscreen and Honda Smartphone Voice Control integrated into the LCD instrumentation for use with a helmet communication set and the Honda RoadSync app. Instrumentation also includes two trip meters, a fuel consumption gauge and an indicator for the Honda Smart Key, while headlamps and tail lamps are LED units.

Launched in three colours – Spangle Silver Metallic, matte Carbonium Grey Metallic and matte Carnelian Red Metallic, the ADV350 can be optioned with a range of genuine Honda accessories including a 50-litre Smart top box, rear carrier rack, inner bags, heated grips, U-shaped lock and an outdoor cover.