Having proven popular in the Malaysian market, the 2021 Honda X-ADV adventure scooter is now updated and priced at RM67,799 locally. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and stocks are expected to arrive in Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms May 6.

Upgrades and improvements to the 2021 X-ADV, aside from the now mandatory Euro % emissions compliance, is a small bump in power and torque. The X-ADV’s two-cylinder engine now puts out 57.8 hp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, an increase of 4 hp over previous.

Additionally, the engine’s maximum speed now goes up to 7,000 rpm, 500 rpm more than before. Gear ratios in the Honda Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) automatic gearbox have also been revised to improve acceleration through the first, second and third gears while the higher gears emphasise fuel efficiency.

Seeing an overall weight reduction of 238 kg to 235 kg, the X-ADV’s frame is now 1 lighter but giving more storage space under the seat, a full 22-litres which is large enough for a single full-face helmet. Other improvements in storage space include a new 1.2-litre glovebox in the dash with USB charging port, replacing the previous 12-volt socket.

In the electronics department, there are four riding modes available – Standard, Sport, Rain and Gravel – plus a user customisable fifth mode. The Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control, has three modes, while the DCT gearbox now links with the riding modes for smoother operation.

A new 5-inch TFT-LCD display now features voice control via Bluetooth and a headset, allowing for management of phone calls, email, music and navigation. Styling wise, the body panels on the X-ADV have been resculpted to be sharper with a sliver silhouette, and the LED headlights with LED DRLs adjust automatically to ambient light.

There are three colour options for the 2021 Honda X-ADV. These are Grand Prix Red, Graphite Black and Pearl Deep Mud.