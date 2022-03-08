In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 March 2022 6:10 pm / 1 comment

Getting a makeover and upgrade in the engine department is the 2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi, priced at RM7,798 for the base model and RM8,198 for the 135LC Fi SE Special Edition. Pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

This compares against the previous Yamaha 135LC price of RM6,868 for the base model with the Stealh Gold version retailed at RM7,118. The 135LC Fi is the first major makeover for the 135LC since it was launched in Malaysia in 2006 and will be available only in Malaysia.

2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi Ruby Red (left), Midnight Star

The 135LC Fi is powered by a Euro 4 compliant 135 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 12.4 hp at 8,000 pm while 12.2 Nm of torque is available at 6,000 rpm, compared to the 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.79 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm of the previous 135LC.

Fuel capacity takes a bump, from a 4-litre tank to a 4.6-litres while weight is now 109 kg, a 4kg increase from previous. Braking is also improved with hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, on 17-inch wheels.

2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi Crystal Cyan (left), 135LC Fi SE Desert Storm

New for the 2022 135LC Fi is a monochrome LCD digital display, while LED lighting is used for the headlight, pilot light and tail light. Meanwhile, seat height is set at 775 mm, while the 135LC Fi SE comes with a basket that provides a USB charging port and a waterproof storage compartment for storing the rider’s electronics.

Colour options for the 135 LC Fi are Ruby Red, Crystal Cyan and Midnight Star while the 135LC Fi SE is available only in Desert Storm. Availability of the 2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi in Hong Leong Yamaha Motor authorised dealers is from March 14