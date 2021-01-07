In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 January 2021 9:59 am / 1 comment

New colour schemes are available for the 2021 Yamaha 135LC, in Yamaha Blue and Metallic Cyan while Fiery Red is carried over and priced at RM6,868, unchanged from 2019. The fourth colour option, Stealth Gold, retails at RM7,118 and prices are recommended retail, not including road tax, insurance and registration.

Aside from the new colour choices, no changes have been made to the 135LC, bodywork and mechanicals remaining the same as before. Power comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 134 cc mill, producing 12 hp at 8,500 rpm nd 11.79 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Fuelling is still done by carburettor, and it should be noted the engine is unchanged since the first generation 135LC, launched over a decade ago. Starting is done by electric and kick starter and the engine is mated to a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch.

The 135LC rolls on 17-inch wheels shod with 70/90 tyre in front and 80/90 rubber in the rear, with the front wheel using a single hydraulic disc brake and a mechanical drum at the back. Weighing 105 kg, fuel for the 135LC is carried in a 4.0-litre tank and seat height is set at 775 mm.

Coming with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, the 2021 Yamaha 135LC is available at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealers from this month. Purchasers of a 2021 135LC will be given a brake disc lock worth RM100 as a gift.