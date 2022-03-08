In Cars, Lexus, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 March 2022 3:11 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) managed to deliver a total of 6,432 Toyota (6,366 units) and Lexus (66 units) vehicles in the month of February 2022. The result is 27% higher than in the same month last year (5,074 units; 5,026 Toyota units, 48 Lexus units) but is about 14.5% less when compared to the first month of 2022 (7,528 units).

The company did not provide a detailed breakdown of sales by model, although it’s optimistic for 2022 with its ongoing March promotions that offer benefits worth RM4,000 for its best-sellers: the Vios and Yaris.

Upcoming product launches will also help in this regard, and the company has already kickstarted things with the introduction of the facelifted Camry last month. Based on an earlier report, the all-new Avanza won’t be in UMWT’s plans, but a new Vios is certainly on its way.

“We truly appreciate the support our customers have given towards the Toyota brand and are optimistic about the continuous growth of the Malaysian automotive sector. As we continue to innovate and bring mobility products offering the absolute best technology and safety that enhances lifestyles, we trust that Malaysians will continue to choose Toyota as their preferred road companion,” said Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

The company also launched a new 2S outlet (with body and paint services) in Skudai, which was done in partnership with Super Evergreen (Nusajaya) Sdn Bhd, further expanding its network of authorised Toyota facilities in the country.

Sales talk aside, UMWT also announced that in February, it contributed RM140,000 to the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) which went towards the purchase of a new digital doppler ultrasound machine to provide better treatment to cancer patients.

The company also concluded its 15th Dream Car Art Contest, with over 2,300 entries received. The three winners of the national contest will represent Malaysia in the world contest in Japan. First launched in 2004, the competition seeks to cultivate children’s imagination and artistic expression in the form of art.

“As a leader in mobility, UMW Toyota Motor is committed to propel society forward by educating, engaging and empowering people beyond the road. We endeavour to do what we can to give back and help local communities in various areas to enhance lifestyles of today and the future,” commented Ravindran.