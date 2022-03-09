In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2022 1:25 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift has made its global debut in India, just over four years after the sedan was revealed in 2017. Replacing the aging Vento in the local line-up, the Virtus is the Volkswagen counterpart to the Skoda Slavia and is built on the same made-for-India MQB A0 IN platform. It will be sold in over 25 countries, according to Autocar India.

Design-wise, the latest Virtus no longer looks like a sedan version of the Polo thanks to a refreshed front fascia. For starters, the bumper is more pronounced than before and has a wide-width lower intake that is highlighted by gloss black and chrome elements.

The LED headlamps are new too, bridged by single-slat grille with a chrome frame, while the rear taillights get new graphics. These are joined by a tweaked rear bumper with faux exhaust pipes and a diffuser-like element.

In profile, the Virtus’ relation to the Slavia is immediately obvious, with both sharing side scuttles that have distinctive creases stretching all the way back. The dimensions are similar too, with the Virtus measuring 4,561 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, 1,507 mm tall and a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Six body colours are offered, namely Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Curcuma Yellow, Reflex Silver and Rising Blue Metallic.

It’s almost the same story on the inside, although the Virtus’ dashboard layout is largely carried over from the pre-facelift model. Changes include a chrome trim piece that divides the upper and lower portions, joined by a touch panel for the automatic air-conditioning system.

Other available items include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, an integrated 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, telematics, a sunroof, an ambient lighting system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a cooled glove box and a wireless charging pad. Safety-wise, there’s six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitor.

Two turbocharged engines are available, including a 1.0 litre TSI three-cylinder that makes 115 PS (113 hp), which is standard with the Dynamic Line variant. There’s also a Performance Line variant – with a GT badge – that gets a more powerful 1.5 litre TSI four-cylinder producing 150 PS (148 hp). Both mills send drive to the front wheels via six-speed manual gearbox, but the smaller engine gets the option of a six-speed automatic, while the 1.5 litre TSI’s alternative is a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch.

Pricing will be announced later on, and the Virtus competes against other premium sedans in India like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and of course, the Slavia.