9 March 2022

The Toyota Fortuner is another model that gets a revised price list in Malaysia, effective from March 1, 2022. The SUV was updated last November and at the time, we were provided with on-the-road pricing without insurance but inclusive of sales tax.

The new prices for the locally-assembled (CKD) SUV continue to factor in sales tax and are noticeably higher than before. Starting with the diesel-powered variants, the 2.4 AT 4×4 now goes for RM179,880, which is RM10,713 higher than before. The same can also be said of the 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4, which retails at RM220,880, or RM13,327 more than previously.

As for the sole petrol-powered offering – the 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4, it is now priced at RM186,880, making it RM10,511 costlier than in the past. All variants continue to come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and they retain the same specifications as per the November 2021 update.

Under the bonnet, the 2.4 AT 4×4 features a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque, while the 2.8 VRZ gets a higher-capacity 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre unit with 204 PS and 500 Nm.

Meanwhile, the petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ is powered by a 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder making 166 PS and 245 Nm A six-speed automatic transmission is standard for all engines, along with a part-time four-wheel drive system with an automatic disconnecting differential, three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power) and rear differential lock (except the 2.4 AT 4×4).