11 March 2022

In response to a posting that has been making the rounds on social media, PLUS Malaysia denies that it had released a prior media statement saying that it is offering a 50% discount on toll rates for highway users who are travelling to Johor to vote in the state polls, the highway operator said in a statement released today.

All media statements from the highway operator will come from its own official channels, including its official social media pages, PLUS Malaysia said.

“PLUS views the illegal use of the company logo in the false statement to mislead the public seriously, and is working with the relevant authorities for action against the perpetrators,” the highway operator said in its statement.

Meanwhile in terms of highway toll rates in general, the works ministry has said earlier this month that there will be no increase in toll fares for three major highways – Shah Alam Highway (Kesas), South Klang Valley Highway (SKVE) and East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2) – this year, where toll rate hikes were supposed to have taken place last year, on January 1, 2021.

Last year, the government also postponed the toll fare hike for 26 other highways, including the North South Highway (PLUS), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the KL-Putrajaya Highway (MEX).