In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 March 2022 12:36 pm / 1 comment

Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed that youths accounted for almost 50% of the 14,308 road accident death cases recorded in Malaysia from 2019 to 2021, as reported by Bernama and Berita Harian.

He noted that on average, 4,769 lives lost each year during the period, with youths making up an average of 7,077 cases. “This statistic shows that youths are exposed to higher risks while on the road and it is a challenge for enforcers to curb the trend,” said Ismail Sabri.

To meet this challenge, Ismail Sabri said the road transport department (JPJ) should organise more advocacy and engagement programmes that are in line with the government’s desire to bring down road accident fatalities by 50% by 2030.

The prime minister was speaking at the Malaysian Family Driving Licence Aid Programme (BLKM), which saw 404 Orang Asli residents from the district selected under the programme to acquire motorcycle driving licences at minimal cost.