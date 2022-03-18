In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 March 2022 10:36 am / 0 comments

Despite the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Ducati posted a record 61 million euro (RM284.18 million) operating profit on a turnover of 878 million euro (RM4.09 billion). This is on top of a record 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers worldwide in 2021, a 24% increase in unit sales over 2020 and 12% in 2019.

In terms of revenue, the 878 million euro number is an increase of 30% over 2020’s figure of 676 million (RM3.15 billion) and 23% over 2019’s 716 million euro (RM3.33 billion). Profitably for the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer showed a stellar increase of 154% over 2020’s posted 24 million euro (RM111.8 million).

2020 also saw Ducati expand its dealer network with 84 new locations, with a total of 790 dealers in over 90 countries. In terms of employee numbers, 2021 saw Ducati crossing the 1,900 employee headcount for the first time.

Going forward, Ducati will be focusing efforts on electric mobility, with a contract to supply bikes for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. Meanwhile, racing efforts in MotoGP and WSBK will continue while its consumer motorcycle range now includes the Ducati Desert X, a mid-range enduro bike.