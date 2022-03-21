In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 21 March 2022 11:03 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Mitsubishi’s Ralliart name is now back in use, and the company came up with the Pajero Sport and Triton Ralliart editions in Thailand in November 2021. Now, there’s a follow-up Triton Ralliart that will debut at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show tomorrow.

MMC says that the Ralliart special editions are designed “especially for customers who seek their own unique driving and styling”. According to Yoichiro Yatabe, executive VP at MMC, “the Ralliart special editions embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and Ralliart’s passion for road performance.”

Click to enlarge

The Triton Ralliart is based on the low rider double-cab version of the pick-up truck. It features Ralliart side decals and red mud flaps (reminiscent of the brand’s historic rally cars, it is said), along with a bed liner with the Ralliart logo. But the biggest sporty item is the bodykit, which consists of front, side and rear airdams “to emphasise the low profile of the low-riding variant”.

The bodykit is the differentiator from the November 2021 Triton Ralliart, fronted by a thick front bumper extension sporting a full-width red line. There’s a subtle black lip on the chin, which visually flows into the black portion of the side skirts. The standard-looking wheels are painted in black, but Thais will be driving straight from MMC showrooms to the tyre shop for aftermarket items in any case.

Click to enlarge

Mitsubishi did not release images of the interior, but said that the Triton Ralliart’s cabin gets floor mats with the Ralliart logo and red stitching.

Two exterior colour options are available – Solid White with black roof as seen here, and Jet Black Mica. On both, the front grille, alloy wheels, door mirrors, door handles and rear gate handle are painted black – no chrome on this car except on the diamond logos and Dynamic Shield “cheekbones”. There are no performance or chassis upgrades.

What do you think of the Triton Ralliart’s looks? Should Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia revive the name with a special edition here as well?