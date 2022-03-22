In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 22 March 2022 4:39 pm / 0 comments

Prasarana has announced that it will be increasing the frequency of Rapid KL train and bus services in the Klang Valley from April 1, in line with the country entering the endemic phase of Covid-19. This is in expectation of a more vibrant daily routine and commercial activity among city folk. From April 1, there will be no restriction on operation hours for businesses.

“As the main public transport operator in the Klang Valley, Prasarana is committed to offer full support to the government’s effort to help the rakyat rebuild their lives after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that started on early 2020. Rail and stage bus services by Prasarana are the most important modes to stimulate business activity and economic growth, as well as for daily routines like school, recreation, socialising and dining,” the company said.

The readjustment will see full capacity and higher frequency for all train lines such as the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line, MRT Kajang Line and KL Monorail. Prasarana has also extended the evening peak hour by half an hour – it’s now 5pm to 7.30pm (was 7pm). The operator also has capacity to add extra trains to the services if needed. See the new schedule above.

As for buses, from April 1, 50 buses will be added to the daily schedule and the Sunway BRT service will also be coordinated with Rapid KL rail services. “Rapid Bus will monitor the number of passengers from time to time, and if needed, we will improve our daily operations,” the statement added.

To know the real-time location of Rapid KL buses and trains and to receive updates, download the Pulse journey planner app.