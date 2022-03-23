In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 23 March 2022 11:21 am / 6 comments

The Selangor state government will use the Smart Road Asset Management System (SRAMS) for the quicker and more efficient monitoring, identification and repairing of damaged roads in the state, the Selangor Journal wrote.

The technology used by the system is developed by state-backed subsidiary Selgem, and combines artificial intelligence, detection and light expansion, according to the Selangor Journal. The equipment deployed includes smart drones and 360-degree cameras, and is aimed at facilitating the process of identifying road damage – such as potholes – automatically, and to digitise workflow and processing of complaints, it said.

This system will support the application for reporting potholes in roads (IRS) created by the Smart Selangor Delivery Unit, with the aim of making it easier for members of the public to file complaints which are accompanied by photos.

SRAMS will also help government agencies analyse the condition of highway assets which have been affected by the major floods that occured in Selangor late last year, said Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“Through this system, user can not only file reports on a road’s quality and the shape of the ground surface, but also include [reports of] other accessories such as lights, traffic lights and road dividers. The system is very efficient, hence why we requested [that] it be combined with IRS, whereas before reports were made by the public through Waze,” Amirudin said.

All local authorities (PBTs) in the state will use the system by June, in order to standardise assets and road maintenance, he added. “We will see how it goes, perhaps by the middle of the year we will combine the system with all PBTs, as for the time being it is still with the Selangor public works department,” the Selangor MB said.