23 March 2022 6:26 pm

Set to run at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from 2022 to 2024 is the FIM MotoGP World Championship, with a contract formalised between Dorna Sports and SIC. Replacing previous title sponsor Shell is national oil company Petronas, with the event titled the “Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia”.

Additionally, both Dorna Sports, SIC and other relevant parties are in discussions to extend the event agreement till 2026. The motorcycle Grand Prix has been a fixture at SIC since the circuit opened for competition in 1999 and since then has seen record crowds year-on-year.

The 2020 and 2021 Malaysian rounds of MotoGP were cancelled because of the pandemic and restrictions on international travel. SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif expressed his gratitude to both sponsor and fans, saying, “we look forward to welcoming the fans back to Sepang after a two-year break due to the pandemic. In line with our #WelcomeHome theme, this year is about the revival of international motorsports with more unique offerings to the fans.”