28 March 2022

PLUS has announced that selected R&Rs and rest stops along the North South Highway are now accepting cashless payments. This includes debit cards, credit cards (Visa and Mastercard) and e-wallets. The e-wallets accepted include Touch n Go eWallet, GrabPay, ShopeePay, Boost, MAE and MPay Walet.

The R&Rs and rest stops are R&R Rawang Arah Utara, R&R Ulu Bernam Arah Selatan, Hentian Sebelah Sg. Buloh Arah Selatan, Hentian Sebelah Serdang Arah Utara & Selatan, Hentian Sebelah Nilai Arah Selatan, R&R Dengkil Arah Utara & Selatan, R&R Seremban Arah Utara, R&R Tapah Arah Utara & Selatan and Hentian Sebelah Simpang Pulai Arah Utara & Selatan.

In conjunction with the cashless transaction rollout, there are some promos by the e-wallets. GrabPay is offering a RM3 rebate (minimum spend RM6, limited to 10,000 customers), Touch n Go eWallet is offering a RM3 rebate (minimum spend RM5, limited to 33,000 customers) and ShopeePay is offering the same rebate (minimum spend RM6, limited to 10,000 customers). The promo period is until March 31.