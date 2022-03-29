In Cars, Local News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / 29 March 2022 6:03 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Maserati Levante has arrived in Malaysia, updated to bring revised styling, active safety as well as infotainment equipment. Two versions are on offer – the Levante S and the Levante V8 Trofeo.

In the Levante S, the 3.0 litre biturbo petrol V6 engine produces 430 hp at 5,750 rpm and 580 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,750 rpm, which is sent to all four wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and the Q4 intelligent all-wheel-drive system with a rear limited-slip differential. This propels the Levante S from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, and to a top speed of 264 km/h.

Rolling stock for the Levante S are 19-inch wheels, or as depicted here for Malaysian-market units, 21-inch alloys shod in tyres measuring 265/40 in front and 295/35 at the rear. As before, suspension on the Levante S is by double wishbones in front and a multi-link configuration as the back, featuring air springs and the Skyhook damping system at all four corners.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Levante V8 Trofeo packs a 3.8 litre direct-injection, biturbo V8 petrol engine rated at 590 PS at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm. Transmission, similarly is via an eight-speed ZF gearbox and Q4 intelligent all-wheel-drive with a rear limited-slip differential. This propels the Levante V8 Trofeo from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and to a top speed of 304 km/h.

Braking on the Levante S is by six-piston Brembo fixed calipers on 380 mm discs in front, along with single-piston floating calipers on 330 mm discs at the rear. The Levante V8 Trofeo features the same rolling stock and front brake setup, while its rear brakes are Brembo four-piston fixed calipers on 345 mm ventilated discs.

Equipment updates for the 2022 Levante range include the addition of Active Driving Assist – a form of lane keeping assist – to the existing ADAS suite on the Italian SUV, where it is evolved from the Highway Assist introduced on the 2018 Levante.

While Highway Assist could previously be used only on highways, Active Driving Assist can be deployed on any well-maintained road at speeds of up to 145 km/h with the adaptive cruise control activated, says Maserati.

A key equipment update is in the interior, namely the new 8.4-inch infotainment screen that gives access to the new-generation Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system that is Android Automotive-based, and the screen is made frameless for a more contemporary look, says Maserati.

Revisions have also been applied to the instrument cluster, retaining dual analogue dials but now with updated graphics and with a seven-inch TFT display in the middle. The previous plastic trim around the cluster from the previous version has been replaced anti-dazzle flat glass, while the new look is achieved through a combination of gloss and matte black surfaces.

The 2022 Maserati Levante S is priced at RM808,800 with duties paid, OTR without insurance. Meanwhile, the Levante V8 Trofeo range-topper also comes fully optioned, according to Naza Italia, and is priced at RM838,800 before duties or RM1,848,800 with all duties fully paid.

Each purchase of a 2022 Maserati Levante from Naza Italia is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.