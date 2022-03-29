In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 29 March 2022 11:33 am / 0 comments

The second-generation Subaru BRZ has been launched in Thailand during the ongoing Bangkok Motor Show, more than a year after the sports car made its global debut in the United States back in November 2020.

Pricing for the new BRZ starts at 2.699 million baht (RM337,735) for the variant with a six-speed manual, while the six-speed automatic retails at 2.849 million baht (RM356,505). Both transmissions are mated to a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four (boxer) engine making 237 PS (234 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a Torsen limited-slip differential.

The manual variant is the faster option, taking just 6.3 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, and will hit a top speed of 226 km/h. As for the automatic, it requires 6.9 seconds for the century sprint and maxes out at 216 km/h.

In terms of standard equipment, the manual variant gets LED headlamps (steering-responsive), daytime running lights and taillights; 18-inch alloy wheels with 215/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres; a ducktail spoiler, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, Active Sound Control (artificial engine sound generator), seven airbags, VSC, a Track mode, a blind spot monitor, hill start assist and a reverse camera.

The automatic variant adds a Sport mode for the transmission as well as a Snow drive mode. Also standard is the EyeSight suite of systems, which include automatic high beam, autonomous emergency braking (forward and reverse), lane departure and sway warning, adaptive cruise control and lead vehicle departure alert.

Thailand customers will have seven colours to choose from, namely Ignition Red, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, World Rally Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl and Ice Silver Metallic. It should be noted that the BRZ is available for order in Malaysia with comparable specifications, but at lower price points.

