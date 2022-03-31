In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2022 9:34 am / 0 comments

The fasting month of Ramadan is just around the corner now, and so is Hari Raya Aidilfitri. DBKL will have a Bazar Aidilfitri Kuala Lumpur 2022 at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman from April 9 to May 2.

As a result, the pasar malam that traditionally happens every Saturday at Lorong TAR will be moved to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) from the Jalan Esfahan junction (Sogo) to the Jalan Melayu junction. City Hall says that this stretch of Jalan TAR will be closed to traffic every Saturday next month – April 9, 16, 23 and 30. The closure will be from noon till midnight.

If you’re heading to this part of downtown KL, take note of the Jalan TAR closure every Saturday. This is a traditionally busy area when it’s near Raya so better still, take public transport.