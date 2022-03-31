In Local News / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2022 6:38 pm / 0 comments

Travellers who are fully vaccinated entering Singapore under the General Travel Category via land, sea or air borders will no longer be required to purchase compulsory travel insurance from tomorrow, April 1, 2022, Bernama has reported.

The purchase of travel insurance is however still encouraged as a safeguard against any unforeseen circumstances – such as hospitalisation and other medical emergencies – while travelling, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement today.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, travellers must meet two conditions at a minimum of two weeks before arriving in Singapore; firstly, they must have received the full regimen of the World Health Organisation emergency use listed Covid-19 vaccines, and they must have completed the minimum dose interval period.

Those planning to enter the city-state may refer to the Singapore immigration and checkpoints authority (ICA) website for more details.

Singapore previously introduced the requirement for travel insurance at a minimum coverage of SGD30,000 (RM93,157) to help short-term visitors pay for any medical costs incurred during their trip into the country, in the event they are suspected of having contracted Covid-19 or require treatment for Covid-19 while in Singapore.

This relaxing of travel insurance requirements on April 1, 2022 coincides with Singapore’s re-opening of its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers from its list of General Travel Category countries or regions, and the city-state transitions to a new vaccinated travel framework on that date.