In Local News / By Mick Chan / 4 April 2022 2:15 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has launched the e-testing system, or automated driving test and training system this month, Bernama has reported.

The launch of the new e-testing system is aimed at further improving the community’s confidence in the driver testing system, and it is an initiative aimed at enhancing the JPJ’s delivery system through a more effective driving test system for candidates, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“The performance assessment of driving test candidates would be conducted electronically with no human interference, and the results of the driving test would be generated in real-time.

The ministry is also creating [email protected] which functions as a department providing various services to clients and stakeholders, with the efficient management of complaints [regarding] various services [to be prioritised],” the minister said.

At the same time, the department announced that it will be adding 100 new kiosks at all branches of the JPJ nationwide by the end of this year, with strategic areas targeted such as other government offices and ministries in addition to LRT and MRT stations in the Klang Valley.

Announced in January this year, the e-testing system was described to still consist of classroom-based learning, closed-course and on-road sessions, though the new process means that the officer and the candidate will no longer be seated together in a car for the test, said JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim at the time.